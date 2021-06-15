Club News

Video – Ronaldo’s gesture embarrasses Euro 2020 sponsors

June 15, 2021 - 5:30 pm

How does Cristiano Ronaldo manage to maintain his impeccable physical shape at the age of 36?

Well, he surely doesn’t drink soda for a start.

The Juventus star was about to give a pre-match press conference before Portugal’s opening match against Hungary at Euro 2020, and the first thing he did was getting rid of two Coca Cola bottles placed in front him, whilst assuring that a fresh water is all that he needs.

It’s safe to say that the sponsors of the competition weren’t amused by the sight, as they surely didn’t pay all that money to see their brand being berated by the tournament’s biggest star.

