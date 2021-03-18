Club News

Video – Ronaldo’s Hat-trick digitally reproduced

March 18, 2021 - 5:45 pm

Last Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick of the campaign during the first half against Cagliari.

The Portuguese star scored the opening goal came from a header, then a second from the spot with his right foot, and finally the third with his left.

Juve’s official twitter account released a video made by their official partner – PES 2021 – who digitally reproduced all three goals in a stunningly high quality.

The video recaptured all the details , including CR7’s signature goal celebration.

