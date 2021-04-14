Video – Ronaldo’s jersey-debacle takes another twist, appearing in the house of Genoa captain

Tired of hearing about Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey that he may or not have thrown to the ground in frustration after the final whistle against Genoa last Sunday?

Well here’s another twist in one of this season’s weirdest sagas.

Whilst it was later revealed that the Juventus star was in fact giving away his shirt to a young ball-boy – was was reportedly punished by the club for asking it – the Portuguese’s infamous jersey appeared elsewhere on social media.

Genoa captain Domenico Criscito posted a video of himself, offering the mysterious black and white shirt to his ecstatic young son.

Although this one is most probably a different one from the jersey that was thrown to the ground – as players often use two shirts throughout the match – but it’s much more fun to imagine otherwise.