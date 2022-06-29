Video – Rosucci’s stunning strike is the goal of the season for Juventus Women

While the men’s team endured another forgettable campaign, the Juventus Women enjoyed a stellar season that ended with three trophies and a host of fabulous goals.

However, the most stunning effort remains Martina Rosucci’s fabulous strike against Roma last October.

The Italian midfielder equalized the scoring with a curler from the edge of the box that sailed over the goalkeeper and landed at the far post, and the Bianconere then won the match thanks to Andrea Staskova’s header.