Martina Rosucci
Club News

Video – Rosucci’s stunning strike is the goal of the season for Juventus Women

June 29, 2022 - 8:30 pm

While the men’s team endured another forgettable campaign, the Juventus Women enjoyed a stellar season that ended with three trophies and a host of fabulous goals.

However, the most stunning effort remains Martina Rosucci’s fabulous strike against Roma last October.

The Italian midfielder equalized the scoring with a curler from the edge of the box that sailed over the goalkeeper and landed at the far post, and the Bianconere then won the match thanks to Andrea Staskova’s header.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Ligt

Juventus would use De Ligt’s sale to fund these three buys

June 29, 2022
Manuel Akanji 

Juventus learn the price of Dortmund defender

June 29, 2022

Juventus and Roma set for another round of negotiations with interesting names on the table

June 29, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Ros June 29, 2022 at 9:42 pm

    Finally! This is the first time I see a great goal in woman football.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.