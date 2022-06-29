Video – Rosucci’s stunning strike is the goal of the season for Juventus Women

While the men’s team endured another forgettable campaign, the Juventus Women enjoyed a stellar season that ended with three trophies and a host of fabulous goals.
However, the most stunning effort remains Martina Rosucci’s fabulous strike against Roma last October.
The Italian midfielder equalized the scoring with a curler from the edge of the box that sailed over the goalkeeper and landed at the far post, and the Bianconere then won the match thanks to Andrea Staskova’s header.
This is how you hit the 𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣! 😍⚽️
Massive congrats to @10_Smarti for having her strike named Best Goal of the 2021/22 Serie A season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EIK68iDfhq
— #FANTA5TIC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) June 27, 2022
Finally! This is the first time I see a great goal in woman football.