Video – Rovella rescues point for Italy U-21 with a spot-kick equalizer

June 11, 2022 - 2:23 pm

On Thursday, Sweden U-21 hosted their Italian counterparts in a qualifying fixture for 2023 UEFA European U-21 Championship.

Although the Azzurrini dominated the encounter, it was the hosts who were fortunate to break the deadlock through an own goal from Fabiano Parisi.

Nonetheless, the wasteful Italians eventually went out with a point thanks to a second half spot kick converted by Juventus youngster Nicolò Rovella.

The draw allowed Italy to remain on top of their qualifying group, two points ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

