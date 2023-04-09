Video – Rovella scores his maiden Serie A goal in emphatic fashion

Although it was a forgettable weekend for the Bianconeri, Nicolò Rovella celebrated his maiden Serie A goal. The young Juventus midfielder has been vastly impressing in his loan stint at Monza.

On Saturday, he put Raffaele Palladino’s men in the lead against Udinese with an unstoppable rocket that left Marco Silvestri with no chance at all. The encounter eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

While Inter journalist Nima Tavallaey was more impressed with Stefano Sensi’s fabulous assist (for obvious reasons), Juventus fans were more interested in Rovella’s exquisite finish.