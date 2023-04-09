Rovella
Club News

Video – Rovella scores his maiden Serie A goal in emphatic fashion

April 9, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Although it was a forgettable weekend for the Bianconeri, Nicolò Rovella celebrated his maiden Serie A goal. The young Juventus midfielder has been vastly impressing in his loan stint at Monza.

On Saturday, he put Raffaele Palladino’s men in the lead against Udinese with an unstoppable rocket that left Marco Silvestri with no chance at all. The encounter eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

While Inter journalist Nima Tavallaey was more impressed with Stefano Sensi’s fabulous assist (for obvious reasons), Juventus fans were more interested in Rovella’s exquisite finish.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rabiot

Juventus midfielder lands spot in best formation of Serie A Round 29

April 9, 2023
rabiot

“The first half was shameful” – Rabiot gives a genuine assessment

April 9, 2023
Vlahovic

Frustrated Juventus star deletes Instagram account following Lazio defeat

April 9, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.