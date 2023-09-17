During yesterday’s encounter between Juventus and Lazio, the camera spotted former Bianconeri youngster Nicolo Rovella requesting a booking for his Italy U21 teammate Fabio Miretti.

The 21-year-old was on the bench at the time, as he only entered the pitch after the interval.

Although his gesture had no impact whatsoever on the referee’s decision, Juventus fans didn’t appreciate the demeanor of a player who, a few weeks ago, was still a member of the club, explains JuventusNews24.

At the end of the day, the Bianconeri emerged victorious in a 3-1 result. But in Rovella’s defense, the club never truly gave him a chance while he was on the books between January 2021 and August 2023. He spent his entire Juventus stint out on loan.