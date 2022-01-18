Video: Rugani doubles Juventus’s lead in Coppa Italia

Daniele Rugani has headed Juventus into a 2-0 lead over Sampdoria, helping us close in on a place in the last eight of the Coppa Italia.

The defender was making a rare start for the Old Lady, having found himself to be fourth choice at centre-back this term, but he hasn’t disappointed when given the chance, and has been on point once again today.

The goal is just the icing on the cake for the defender, whose job isn’t usually to get on the scoresheet, but it was a neat glancing header to double our lead.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

How many more can we get on the board?

Patrick