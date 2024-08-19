Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has taken a flight towards Amsterdam where he will finalize his transfer to Ajax.
The Dutch giants have been pursuing the 30-year-old for several weeks, and have finally overcome competition from Arabia and Bologna to secure the player’s services.
Before boarding the plane, Rugani wished Juventus a season filled with victories.
The Italian defender first signed for the Bianconeri in 2015 after rising through the ranks at Empoli. He recently signed a new contract until 2026, but Thiago Motta deemed him surplus to requirements.
🗣️ "Alla #Juve auguro una stagione di vittorie"
✈️ #Rugani in partenza verso Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/wlTEpmGhTF
— ilBiancoNero (@ilbianconerocom) August 19, 2024
