Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has taken a flight towards Amsterdam where he will finalize his transfer to Ajax.

The Dutch giants have been pursuing the 30-year-old for several weeks, and have finally overcome competition from Arabia and Bologna to secure the player’s services.

Before boarding the plane, Rugani wished Juventus a season filled with victories.

The Italian defender first signed for the Bianconeri in 2015 after rising through the ranks at Empoli. He recently signed a new contract until 2026, but Thiago Motta deemed him surplus to requirements.