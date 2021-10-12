Video – Rui Barros rounds the goalkeeper and earns the Goal of the Day

On this day in 1988, Juventus shrugged aside their Romanian opponents, Oţelul Galaţi, in a UEFA cup tie, scoring five unanswered goals.
Nonetheless, Rui Barros’ effort was the most spectacular above all. After receiving a through ball from his teammate, the Portuguese swiftly ran towards the box, rounded the goalkeeper with a simple touch and finished from an acute angle.
The attacking midfielder completed a brace on that day, and his strike was recognized by the club’s official Twitter account who picked it as the Goal of the Day.
𝙉𝙤 𝙬𝙖𝙮! 🤯
First the pass, then the touch, and finally the finish from an impossible angle 😍
A quite simply beautiful #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/DiWJQgehBi
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 12, 2021
