At the Giuseppe Moccagatta Stadium, Juventus Next Gen earned a 3-1 victory over their visitors Olbia in a Serie C fixture.

Following a goalless first half, Dikeni Salifou dispossessed his opponent and found the back of the net with a clinical finish. The young midfielder then completed his brace a couple of minutes later.

The visitors pulled one back thanks to Nicola Nanni’s towering header. Nevertheless, Samuel Mbangoula secured the win with a clever chip in the 94th minute.