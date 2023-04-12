Video – Salihamidzic winner against Milan is the Juventus Goal of the Day

In an epic back-and-forth battle between two of the greatest clubs in Italy and Europe, Juventus prevailed over Milan in a 3-2 result on the 13th of April 2008.

Alessandro Del Piero broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri, but Filippo Inzaghi turned the result upside-down with a personal brace.

Nonetheless, Hasan Salihamidzic proved to be the unlikely hero for the Bianconeri, equalizing the score before delivering the winner.

The official Juventus Twitter account picked the Bosnian’s winning header as the Goal of the Day.