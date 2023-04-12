Salihamidzic
Club News

Video – Salihamidzic winner against Milan is the Juventus Goal of the Day

April 12, 2023 - 2:30 pm

In an epic back-and-forth battle between two of the greatest clubs in Italy and Europe, Juventus prevailed over Milan in a 3-2 result on the 13th of April 2008.

Alessandro Del Piero broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri, but Filippo Inzaghi turned the result upside-down with a personal brace.

Nonetheless, Hasan Salihamidzic proved to be the unlikely hero for the Bianconeri, equalizing the score before delivering the winner.

The official Juventus Twitter account picked the Bosnian’s winning header as the Goal of the Day.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ravanelli

Ravanelli warns Juventus over Vlahovic: “They might regret it”

April 12, 2023
Milinkovic-Savic

Report: Lazio could replace Milinkovic-Savic with another Juventus target

April 12, 2023
Paredes

Juventus misfit escapes punishment after offering apologies

April 12, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.