Video: Sampdoria pull one back before the break with Juve powerless to deny them

Juventus have been pegged back to a one-goal lead just before the break, with Sampdoria‘s Maya Yoshida heading past Mattia Perin.

The Old Lady had started the match in fine form, almost gung-ho in their tactics from kick-off and we were treated to an early lead thanks to Paulo Dybala’s strike.

The Argentine was replaced after 20 minutes with injury and the game slowed, but then we got a penalty to build on our early pressure. Leo Bonucci made it pay, but our two-goal lead was short-lived after Yoshida met this cross with his head to get his side back alive.

Can Juventus steady the ship to get the confidence-boosting victory we need?

Patrick