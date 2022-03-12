Video: Sampdoria tee up late flourish as they pull one back against Juve

Juventus were on course to limp their way to victory, but a late Sampdoria free kick has found it’s way into the goal to bring the game to life late on.

The Old Lady have not been at their very best today, but thanks to an own goal and a penalty in the opening half, they did look likely to ease their way to the win.

A late Sampdoria free kick has brought the match to life however after a major deflection off the wall has sent the ball high and out of reach of Wojciech Szczesny and into the net, bringing both sides to life with all to play for once more.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

Will it be a tough final flourish?

Patrick