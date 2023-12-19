In the 11th round of Serie A, Sampdoria Women hosted Juventus Women at La Sciorba Stadium in Liguria.

While the Bianconere were the obvious favorites on paper, they just couldn’t find the breakthrough despite a flurry of chances.

In the 82nd minute, the hosts pounced on a counterattack to snatch the invaluable winner. Asia Bragonzi was left unmarked in the box and directed a sublime cross towards goal.

This was Juve’s second defeat of the season. While they remain in second place, they’re now trailing Roma by six points.