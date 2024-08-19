It took 23 minutes for Juventus to get their season off to a goalscoring start and they can thank Samuel Mbangula for obliging with a well-taken goal.

This was the 20-year-old’s senior team debut and he has taken it like a duck to water. Mbangula crafted the goal himself and the finish was just sublime.

The young Belgium is highly regarded and based on what we have seen so far he is certainly living up to the hype that surrounds him.

Have a look at the video below, I am sure you will appreciate how good the goal was.