Video: Sandro and Vlahovic quickfire double overturns Inter Milan’s lead

May 11, 2022 - 9:25 pm

Dusan Vlahovic and Alex Sandro have just helped Juventus to overturn a 1-0 deficit with two goals in two minutes to take the lead in the Coppa Italia final.

The Nerazzurri took the lead after just six minutes of play in the opening half, before our side built up a head of steam, and will have gone into the break confident that they would have been able to get back on terms if they could continue with that level.

Little did we know that the overturn would come so quickly however, with us now finding our side in the lead thanks to two goals inside the first seven minutes of the second half.

Pictures courtesy of L'Equipe

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

It is now ours to lose, but we don’t seem to be willing to give up our advantage as we continue to pile the pressure on this half as we look to close out the win.

