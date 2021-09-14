Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Sandro diving header puts Juventus ahead in midway through the half

September 14, 2021 - 8:34 pm

Juventus have opened the scoring in Sweden this evening, with Alex Sandro diving low to guide his header home past the Malmo goalkeeper.

The Old Lady have not been at their best in the opening exchanges this evening, with our rivals trying hard to pile pressure on our side, but our goal may well have changed that.

Juan Cuadrado was found in space down the right-flank and plays his cross into the danger area, and an unlikely hero emerged in Sandro to head his effort home.

Pictures courtesy of Polsat Sport

Can Juve now build on their early efforts?

Patrick

