Pellegrini
Club News

Video – Sandro vs Pellegrini: Who pulled off the better nutmeg?

June 15, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Throughout the course of the campaign, Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini contended for a starting spot at left-back (alongside Mattia De Sciglio).

Therefore, the official Juventus Twitter account decided to pit them against one another yet another time, asking the fans to vote for their best nutmeg.

While the Brazilian defender pulled off the trick against Milan’s Pierre Kalulu, the young Italian tricked Sampdoria veteran Antonio Candreva in a similar fashion.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Arthur

Two obstacles preventing Juventus from getting rid of flop midfielder

June 15, 2022

Opinion: Are Juventus chasing the wrong left-backs? Presenting the alternative

June 15, 2022
pogba

The latest on Pogba: expected Salary, position on the field and his role at Juventus

June 15, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.