Video – Sandro vs Pellegrini: Who pulled off the better nutmeg?

Throughout the course of the campaign, Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini contended for a starting spot at left-back (alongside Mattia De Sciglio).

Therefore, the official Juventus Twitter account decided to pit them against one another yet another time, asking the fans to vote for their best nutmeg.

While the Brazilian defender pulled off the trick against Milan’s Pierre Kalulu, the young Italian tricked Sampdoria veteran Antonio Candreva in a similar fashion.