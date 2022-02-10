Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: Sassuolo cancel out Juventus’s early striker thanks to Hamed Traore

February 10, 2022 - 8:33 pm

Juventus had taken the early lead inside the opening three minutes of play, but Sassuolo have managed to fight their way back level.

The Old Lady’s early strike certainly wasn’t built on, as it has been one-way traffic against us since, with the Neroverdi having eight shots already after only 25 minutes of play.

It was some goal to equalise also, although questions could possibly be asked of our defence for not putting a foot in to deny his shot, but credit where it is due, the run and strike were top level.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

It feels like we will need to hold on until we can get to the break and gather ourselves to get back on track here, as currently we are looking second best.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Video: Dybala fires Juventus into the lead after 157 seconds of play

February 10, 2022
sassuolo

Image: Confirmed Sassuolo team to take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia

February 10, 2022
Juventus, Sassuolo

Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Sassuolo in Coppa Italia clash

February 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.