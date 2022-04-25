Video: Sassuolo strike late into the half to deserved lead Juventus

Sassuolo have been the better side so far during their clash with Juventus, and they have finally managed to break the deadlock.

It has been a disappointing opening 40 minutes for the Old Lady, with us having been second-best for much of the play so far, but we may have to take solace in the fact that we have been slow to get going in a number of matches this term.

While we have seen a number of saves from Wojciech Szczesny today, he wasn’t able to deny supposed Juve target Giacomo Raspadori.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

It pains me to admit that the goal was deserved, with our side yet to come out of second gear, but thankfully the goal may have been exactly what he needed as just before the break we have managed to get an equaliser (video to follow).

Patrick