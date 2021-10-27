sassuolo goal
Video – Sassuolo take the lead just before half time against Juventus

October 27, 2021 - 6:25 pm

It was looking like it was just a matter of time before Juventus found the back of the net against Sassuolo, especially after Paulo Dybala came so close with a rocket of a shot smacking the post, however, it is the black and greens that have taken the lead against the run of play.

It was an easily avoidable goal but it was well taken and now Juve will have to come from a goal down if they are to salvage anything from this game.

