Video – Schillaci strike against Milan is the goal of the day

Salvatore Schillaci is mostly remembered for his heroics during the 1990 World Cup, when Italy hosted the grand tournament.

Nonetheless, Toto featured in 90 matches for Juventus between 1989 and 1992, scoring 26 goals in the process.

One of his most memorable goals in a black and white jersey came against Milan on this day in 1990.

The striker took advantage of Oleksandr Zavarov’s sublime work, to send a left-footed strike towards the Rossoneri’s far bottom corner.

The match ended in a 3-0 victory in favor of the Old Lady.