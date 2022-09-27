Video – Sebastian Giovinco takes the Juventus career quiz

Last week, Juventus announced the return of Sebastian Giovinco who will cooperate with the club’s academy in Toronto.

The striker visited the club’s headquarters and took a career quiz with the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel.

The 35-year-old did well, providing the right answers for the majority of the questions, including his debut against Bologna.

The Atomic Ant is a youth product of the club. He joined Parma on co-ownership deal in 2010, before rejoining Antonio Conte’s ranks two years later.