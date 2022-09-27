Giovinco
Club News

Video – Sebastian Giovinco takes the Juventus career quiz

September 27, 2022 - 9:30 am

Last week, Juventus announced the return of Sebastian Giovinco who will cooperate with the club’s academy in Toronto.

The striker visited the club’s headquarters and took a career quiz with the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel.

The 35-year-old did well, providing the right answers for the majority of the questions, including his debut against Bologna.

The Atomic Ant is a youth product of the club. He joined Parma on co-ownership deal in 2010, before rejoining Antonio Conte’s ranks two years later.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Ligt

Inter’s risky Skriniar bet proves Juventus made the right call on De Ligt

September 27, 2022

Juventus’ Interest In Chelsea Star is Not Serious

September 27, 2022
Paredes

“One of my dreams” – Juventus summer signing insists he made the right decision

September 27, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.