Club News

Video – Second SF battle in Juve’s goal of the season tournament: Ronaldo VS McKennie

July 17, 2021 - 3:00 pm

This summer, Juventus allowed their fans to pick the best club goal of the season by voting on Twitter.

The tournament has now reached the semi finals, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort against Inter in the Coppa Italia is pitted against Weston McKennie’s volley at the Camp Nou.

The winner will advance to the final to take on Federico Chiesa’s thunderous strike against Atalanta.

Whilst the American’s goal is arguably sweeter on the eye, the Portuguese’s large fanbase could be enough to see him through.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Manuel Locatelli

Sassuolo reject Juve’s bid for Locatelli – EPL club still looming in the shadows

July 17, 2021
icardi

PSG star back on Juve’s radar and Ronaldo holds the key

July 17, 2021
pjanic

Juve’s assault on Pjanic continues – Another exchange in the works?

July 17, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 17, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Mckennie had some great moments last season.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.