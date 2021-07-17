Video – Second SF battle in Juve’s goal of the season tournament: Ronaldo VS McKennie

This summer, Juventus allowed their fans to pick the best club goal of the season by voting on Twitter.

The tournament has now reached the semi finals, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort against Inter in the Coppa Italia is pitted against Weston McKennie’s volley at the Camp Nou.

The winner will advance to the final to take on Federico Chiesa’s thunderous strike against Atalanta.

Whilst the American’s goal is arguably sweeter on the eye, the Portuguese’s large fanbase could be enough to see him through.