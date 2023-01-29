Video – Serie A introduces Semi-Automated Offside starting Round 20

This weekend, Serie A became the first domestic league to introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology, also known as SAOT. This new system aims to aid referees in detecting offside positions rather than solely relying on the naked eye, while coming away with swift verdicts.

This should be a pleasant news for Juventus fans in particular. For instance, this technology would have prevented the scandalous VAR intervention which wrongfully disallowed Arek Milik’s last-gasp winner against Salernitana earlier this season.