Although some might argue that luck was on his side, Angel Di Maria’s debut goal was surely a memorable one. The new Juventus signing met Alex Sandro’s cross with a volley. The ball bounced off the pitch before sailing over Andrea Consigli.

The official Serie A YouTube channel released its best five goals from the opening round, and placed the Argentine’s effort at the top of the list. Napoli’s Stanislav Lobota and Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura completed the podium.