Video – Shooting, team match and some basketball in Juve’s Friday training session

On Friday, Juventus players started the training session with some shooting practice before moving to a match between the ranks. Max Allegri remained very close to the action, shouting instructs for his players throughout the session.

Whilst the training retreat is filled with young players who are covering for the absence of some of the first team stars, Paul Dybala seemed to be in fine form, despite his reported injury.

Finally, the team ended the session with some basketball shooting, and Weston McKennie was unsurprisingly the star of the show.