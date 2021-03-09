Video: Should VAR have punished this off-the-ball incident?

Porto may consider themselves lucky to have made it through the 90 minutes with 10-men after Juventus striker Alvaro Morata was kicked off-the-ball.

Goalkeeper Marchesin was somehow amongst his side’s best performers over both legs, but may well have been lucky not to have been punished for kicking out at the Spaniard unnecessarily.



Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

Morata clearly makes a meal of the incident in order to bring attention to it having been missed by the referees, but they had no interest in reviewing things.

Patrick