Video: Simeone wastes no time in punishing Juventus

Giovanni Simeone has fired Verona ahead against Juventus inside the opening 10 minutes.

The match started very open, with both sides carving out chances at either end of the pitch, but the home side were the ones to open the scoring.

Simeone has been in red-hot form this season, scoring six in his nine Serie A outings before today, and has continued that today.

GIOVANNI SIMEONE STRIKES FIRST AGAINST JUVE 💥 pic.twitter.com/gVLTfs7PLd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 30, 2021

Juve will need to focus here in order to get themselves back into the fixture after the early setback, but you can’t help but feel like like is not on our side of late.

Patrick