Video – Simone Pepe’s acrobatic effort is the Juventus Goal of the Day

April 11, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On this day in 2012, Juventus earned a crucial 2-1 win over Lazio thanks to a late freekick from Alessandro Del Piero. This timely victory paved the way towards the club’s first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era.

But prior to Del Piero’s magical moment, Simone Pepe had broken the deadlock with a stunning acrobatic effort, pouncing on a clever ball from Andrea Pirlo.

Therefore, the official Juventus Twitter account picked the winger’s sublime strike as the Goal of the Day.

