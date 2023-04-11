Video – Simone Pepe’s acrobatic effort is the Juventus Goal of the Day

On this day in 2012, Juventus earned a crucial 2-1 win over Lazio thanks to a late freekick from Alessandro Del Piero. This timely victory paved the way towards the club’s first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era.
But prior to Del Piero’s magical moment, Simone Pepe had broken the deadlock with a stunning acrobatic effort, pouncing on a clever ball from Andrea Pirlo.
Therefore, the official Juventus Twitter account picked the winger’s sublime strike as the Goal of the Day.
Who can forget this sensational @pepigno7 scissor strike?! ✂️😲#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/VSEeQ6DT5w
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 11, 2023
