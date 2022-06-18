Video – Sivori vs Zidane: Pick your favorite piece of skill

In the most recent instalment of the series, the official Juventus Twitter account asked the fans to vote for their favorite piece of skill while giving them two marvelous options.

The first is Italo-Argentine striker Omar Sivori who is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the club’s history. The legendary forward danced around two defenders with his effortless skills.

On the other corner, Zinedine Zidane fabulously beat his markers with the famous Pirouette which eventually became one of his signature moves.