Video – Sky Sport reporter claims Juventus aren’t thinking about offering Ronaldo a new contract

July 28, 2021 - 12:00 am

Despite the ongoing transfer saga, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juve’s pre-season on Monday, as he begins his preparations for the next campaign.

According to Sky Sport’s reporter in Turin, Paolo Aghemo, the club and the player are happy to continue their collaboration for another season.

But whilst the Portuguese’s current contract expires at the end of the season, the reporter believes that the Bianconeri aren’t talking nor thinking about a renewal, due to the player’s hefty wages, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

