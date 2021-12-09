Locatelli Kean
Club News

Video – Social media sensation joins Juventus stars in weird promotion video

December 9, 2021 - 8:30 pm

After reaching worldwide fame thanks to his unique videos on TikTok, Khaby Lame has become a regular feature when it comes to football advertising.

The young Senegalese joins a host of Juventus stars in a promotion for the club’s so club “Xmas lab”.

The list includes Paulo Dybala, Carlo Pisoglio (who acts as a DJ for some reason), Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean (with their younger versions as well), Leonardo Bonucci who appears to be the voice of reason out of all people, plus a host of Juventus Women stars.

Let’s just say that the whole thing is a funny mess. Check it yourself.

