Juventus winger Matias Soulé was greeted by a mob of ecstatic Roma fans who were eagerly waiting for his arrival at the airport.

The Bianconeri have decided to sacrifice the 21-year-old’s services in order to raise transfer funds for their market operations.

Hence, the Old Lady decided to accept the Giallorossi’s offer which is reportedly worth circa 30 million euros.

The young Argentine will reunite with his compatriots and former Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes in the Italian capital