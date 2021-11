Whilst the senior squad were embarrassed at the Stamford Bridge, the Juventus U19 squad fared much better in West London.

The young Bianconeri were already qualified to the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League, but still delivered a strong performance, earning a 3-1 against Chelsea.

Argentine striker Matias Soulé was the star of the show, opening the scoring goal with a lovely finish, while also creating the third for Nicolò Turco. Fabio Meretti signed the second from the spot.