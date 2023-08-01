In the latest installment of challenges organized during the US pre-season tour, Kenan Yildiz took on Matias Soulé in the Crazy Fast challenge.
The two talented Juventus youngsters went head-to-head in what ended up being a razor-tight affair. The aim of the challenge is to snatch the ball first after the whistle.
The Argentine won the first round 4-3, but the Turkish sensation sealed the second round with the same result. In the end, Soulé emerged victorious in the tie-breaker by the tightest of margins.
It's @mati_soule 🆚 Kenan Yildiz in the @adidasfootball Crazy Fast Challenge! ⚡️
Who has the fastest feet? 👟👀 pic.twitter.com/Lu8CMgvBSC
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 31, 2023
