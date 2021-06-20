Euro 2020, Videos

Videos: Spain’s Morata under-fire despite scoring

June 20, 2021 - 9:37 am

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead during last night’s clash between Spain and Poland, but it wasn’t enough to seal the victory.

The Spaniard made a fine run to get in front of the defender before placing his effort beyond his Bianconeri team-mate Wojciech Szczesnymidway through the first-half.

Pictures courtesy of TVPSport

Robert Lewandowski eventually levelled the scores with his headed effort shortly into the second/half, before Spain really began to pile the pressure on, and Morata has stomached some criticism for some later misses.

Pictures courtesy of ABC Sport

Pictures courtesy of ABC Sport

Pictures courtesy of TVPSport

Twitter is now filled with jokes about the striker and his misses, while El Chiringuito TV in Spain calls for him not to touch the pitch again this summer.

Is the slander deserved after some of these misses? Does he not deserve some credit for his goal?

Patrick

