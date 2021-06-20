Videos: Spain’s Morata under-fire despite scoring

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead during last night’s clash between Spain and Poland, but it wasn’t enough to seal the victory.

The Spaniard made a fine run to get in front of the defender before placing his effort beyond his Bianconeri team-mate Wojciech Szczesnymidway through the first-half.

🚨 El gol de Morata LLEGÓ, pero no fue suficiente 🚨 #ESP termina su encuentro con #POL con un empate a unos. Buenas oportunidades y algunos fallos, ¿qué os ha parecido el gol? ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JzBjm0wGmt — Fútbol Mediaset (@FutbolMediaset) June 19, 2021

Robert Lewandowski eventually levelled the scores with his headed effort shortly into the second/half, before Spain really began to pile the pressure on, and Morata has stomached some criticism for some later misses.

Twitter is now filled with jokes about the striker and his misses, while El Chiringuito TV in Spain calls for him not to touch the pitch again this summer.

💣"MORATA no puede jugar NI UN MINUTO más con la SELECCIÓN"💣 El @jpedrerol más duro en #ChiringuitoSelección pic.twitter.com/rDo533j0aL — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 19, 2021

Morata metiendo el coche en el garaje : pic.twitter.com/CewgGuS69v — kempty ︻デ═一 (@kemptyfn) June 19, 2021

Is the slander deserved after some of these misses? Does he not deserve some credit for his goal?

