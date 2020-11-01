Videos

Video: Spezia level but Juventus will be cursing their luck

November 1, 2020 - 2:48 pm

Spezia have levelled the scores after Tommaso Pobega’s shot has taken a deflection to beat Juventus legend Buffon.

The Old Lady has been in control for much of the match, and could well have been 3-0 by now, but instead we have had our early goal pegged back.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring after the offside was overturned by VAR, but we must now go in search of another goal.

There is plenty of time to take a grip on this game, and after the opening exchanges, it appears to be more a matter of when, and not if.

