Videos

Video: Spezia take the lead piling pressure on Juventus

September 22, 2021 - 6:48 pm

Juventus woes continue as they find themselves losing 2-1 early into the second-half thanks to Spezia’s strike.

The Old Lady were ahead in the opening half when Moise Kean’s strike from the edge of the box found the net, but that lead was short-lived, and they now find themselves behind five minutes into the new half.

I begrudgingly admit that Janis Antiste’s strike was impressive, cutting cross the defender before scoring inside the near post.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

I hope that Max Allegri has a secret weapon on the bench that he is waiting to call upon with just 30 minutes left to play.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Juve’s lead is short-lived as Spezia quickly respond with the goal

September 22, 2021
Kean

Video: Moise Kean fires Juventus ahead against Spezia

September 22, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Spezia trip as we continue to seek maiden win

September 22, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.