Video: Spezia take the lead piling pressure on Juventus

Juventus woes continue as they find themselves losing 2-1 early into the second-half thanks to Spezia’s strike.

The Old Lady were ahead in the opening half when Moise Kean’s strike from the edge of the box found the net, but that lead was short-lived, and they now find themselves behind five minutes into the new half.

I begrudgingly admit that Janis Antiste’s strike was impressive, cutting cross the defender before scoring inside the near post.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

I hope that Max Allegri has a secret weapon on the bench that he is waiting to call upon with just 30 minutes left to play.

Patrick