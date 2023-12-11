Last Friday, Juventus overcame Napoli with a solitary goal courtesy of Federico Gatti, earning a vital win at home.

Nevertheless, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol felt the Bianconeri didn’t deserve to beat their rivals based on the action of the pitch.

In his appearance on ESPN, the Scotsman argued that the Partenopei had two glorious chances in the first half while the hosts were happy to sit back and defend.

For his part, Ale Moreno noted that Juventus are turning back time by playing Catenaccio (ultra-defensive) football.