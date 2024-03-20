In the 32nd round of Serie C (Section B), Carrarese hosted Juventus Next Gen at Stadio dei Marmi.

Massimo Brambilla’s men had their chances but ultimately paid the price for a moment of madness courtesy of Diego Stramaccioni.

The Bianconeri defender was already on a yellow card when he headbutted his opponent, thus receiving his marching orders.

The hosts took full advantage by scoring the solitary goal of the encounter courtesy of Mattia Finotto.

This defeat leaves Next Gen ninth in the Serie C table with 42 points from 32 fixtures.