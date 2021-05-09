Video – Struggling Juventus go two down against AC Milan

Well, it was coming, wasn’t it?

You would have thought it was AC Milan that was a goal down at half time the way the game has unfolded in the second half.

Juve have been devoid of creativity, vision and urgency and truth be told, they probably deserve to be losing.

The goal was brilliant from Ante Rebic, he smashed it from distance and it just flew in, Wojciech Szczęsny stool absolutely no chance of stopping it.