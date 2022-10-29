Fagioli
Video – Stunnng Fagioli goal gives Juventus the lead over Lecce

October 29, 2022 - 6:41 pm

Well, not many people would have guessed who the opening goal scorer would be before the game kicked off and what a goal it was from none other than Nicolo Fagioli.

It was an absolute beauty of a goal and rather than talk you through it, just click on one of the videos below (always at least two) and see for yourself what a wonderful strike it was.

All Juve has to do now is keep a clean sheet and be guaranteed all three points.

 

 

1 Comment

    Reply martinn October 29, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    those untouched by allegri save his skin. 1-0 against the kings of europe. the Brand Fans celebrate as agnelli laughs at them. Imagine how much better we could be with a coach who knows what they are doing. At least it`s points so we don`t get relegated, until agnelli messes up with the super league too far or any of the other things that he`s messed up behind the scenes that we don`t know about. #BanterEra

