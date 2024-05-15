In the penultimate round of the Serie A season, Juventus Women hosted Roma Women at the Stadio Lamarmora.

The Giallorosse have already clinched their second league title in a row, while the Bianconere have resigned to second place. Nevertheless, the hosts were hellbent on making a statement, and did so with an impressive 3-1 win over the reigning champions.

Sofia Cantore was the ultimate star of the show with a superb brace that included a stunning solo run followed by a sensational lob. Jennifer Echegini also added a last-minute goal to seal the win.