In the 22nd round of Serie A, Juventus Women hosted Sassuolo Women at La Marmora Stadium in the hopes of bouncing back from last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Roma.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead through Chiara Beccari after the half-time break.

Nevertheless, Lisa Boattin stepped to the plate and led her team to a come-from-behind victory. The left-back first equalized through an astonishing freekick and then instigated the winner with a corner kick that culminated in Paulina Nystrom’s winner.

But despite Roma’s draw against Fiorentina, the Bianconeri remain in second place, 11 points adrift of the Giallorosse.