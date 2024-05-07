In the 24th round of Serie A, Fiorentina Women hosted Juventus Women in Florence on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors had the upper hand from the get-go and eventually scored the opener when an exquisite cross from Lisa Boattin was directed goalwards by Sofia Cantore.

In the second period, a brilliant solo effort from Barbara Bonansea culminated with a stupendous strike that found the far corner.

This result allowed the Bianconere to secure their second place in the standings with two rounds to go, while Roma Women have already clinched the Scudetto title for the second season in a row.