Gatti Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Superb Vlahovic freekick lands in 4th place for best Juventus goals in 2022/23

June 20, 2023 - 12:00 pm

The official Juventus Twitter account continues to run down the Top 10 goals of the 2022/23 season, as Dusan Vlahovic lands in fourth place.

Before the situation turned downhill, the Serbian was enjoying a positive start to the campaign, and his splendid freekick against Spezia is a testament to the matter.

The 23-year-old unleashed a superb set-piece with his powerful left foot, leaving the hapless goalkeeper with no chance.

However, this one just misses out on a podium spot. The Top Three will be revealed in the coming days.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

Pedullà claims Juventus have reached a total agreement with Milikovic-Savic

June 20, 2023
Bonucci

Report: Bonucci may decide to put an end to his time at Juventus

June 20, 2023
Rovella Monza

Juventus reject Lazio attempt to sign young Italian midfielder

June 20, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.