Video – Superb Vlahovic freekick lands in 4th place for best Juventus goals in 2022/23

The official Juventus Twitter account continues to run down the Top 10 goals of the 2022/23 season, as Dusan Vlahovic lands in fourth place.

Before the situation turned downhill, the Serbian was enjoying a positive start to the campaign, and his splendid freekick against Spezia is a testament to the matter.

The 23-year-old unleashed a superb set-piece with his powerful left foot, leaving the hapless goalkeeper with no chance.

However, this one just misses out on a podium spot. The Top Three will be revealed in the coming days.