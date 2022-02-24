Sweden
Video – Sweden beat Italy on shootouts in a final filled with Juventus Women stars

February 24, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On Wednesday, Sweden and Italy met in the final of the Algarve Cup (a prestigious tournament in Women’s football).

Following a 1-1 draw, the Scandinavians emerged victorious in the penalty shootouts.

For their part, Juventus Women were incredibly well-represented on both sides. Amanda Nilden and Lina Hurtig came in as substitutes for Sweden, while a host of Bianconere players started for Italy, including captain Sara Gama, Martina Rosucci and of course Barbara Bonansea who was recognized as the best player of the tournament.

