Video – Sweden beat Italy on shootouts in a final filled with Juventus Women stars

On Wednesday, Sweden and Italy met in the final of the Algarve Cup (a prestigious tournament in Women’s football).
Following a 1-1 draw, the Scandinavians emerged victorious in the penalty shootouts.
For their part, Juventus Women were incredibly well-represented on both sides. Amanda Nilden and Lina Hurtig came in as substitutes for Sweden, while a host of Bianconere players started for Italy, including captain Sara Gama, Martina Rosucci and of course Barbara Bonansea who was recognized as the best player of the tournament.
📹 Gli highlights della finale #SveziaItalia 1-1 (6-5 d.c.r.) #Nazionale 🇮🇹 #Azzurre #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/ZhZNe3KTXq
— Nazionale Femminile di Calcio (@AzzurreFIGC) February 23, 2022
No Comments