Video – Sweden beat Italy on shootouts in a final filled with Juventus Women stars

On Wednesday, Sweden and Italy met in the final of the Algarve Cup (a prestigious tournament in Women’s football).

Following a 1-1 draw, the Scandinavians emerged victorious in the penalty shootouts.

For their part, Juventus Women were incredibly well-represented on both sides. Amanda Nilden and Lina Hurtig came in as substitutes for Sweden, while a host of Bianconere players started for Italy, including captain Sara Gama, Martina Rosucci and of course Barbara Bonansea who was recognized as the best player of the tournament.