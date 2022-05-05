Video – Szczesny’s reflex save chosen amongst the best of the Serie A weekend

Last Sunday, Juventus hosted Venezia at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri came out with a 2-1 win thanks to Leonardo Bonucci, but Wojciech Szczesny also deserves credit for his brilliant save on Mattia Aramu’s freekick.

The Polish goalkeeper denied the Italian who opted to aim towards the wide post. The official Serie A YouTube channels picked it amongst the Top 7 saves from the 35th round. Tek’s effort landed in fourth place, while his compatriot Lukasz Skorupski took the top spot.